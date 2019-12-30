Urban Meyer's Wife Rips ESPN Anchor Over 'Family' Jab

Breaking News Getty

"Look at Urban Meyer. He was going to spend time with his family, went to this game instead."

That's a comment an ESPN anchor made on-air during a highlight package of Ohio State's game against Clemson on Saturday ... and it had Urban Meyer's wife FURIOUS!!!

Of course, Meyer said he was stepping down from OSU's head coaching role last season to spend more time with his fam after health issues ... but when he was spotted on the Buckeyes' sideline during their huge Fiesta Bowl game over the weekend, it raised some eyebrows.

So much so, "SportsCenter" host John Anderson made a flippant joke about it all ... and Meyer's family quickly rushed to blast the network for the remark.

"I am DEEPLY offended by this off-hand rude/ignorant comment by someone who knows NOTHING about our family," Urban's wife, Shelley, said.

"We were ALL together this bowl trip-urbans job was limited to a couple hours the 26th/27th and more on the 28th (not that it’s anyone’s biz)-still WAY less than coaching."

Meyer's oldest daughter, Nicki -- whose husband is an assistant on OSU's staff -- also blasted Anderson and ESPN ... saying Urban's trip to the Fiesta Bowl WAS a family function

"How is this type of commentary even acceptable? The entire family including grandkids went to support my husband and the buckeyes. We had the best week in AZ," Nicki said.

"@ESPN have some class. This is bad. I’d @ this guy but don’t know who it is. Pass it along friends."