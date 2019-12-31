Golden Globes Ditched Fiji, But Don't Blame 'Fiji Water Girl'

Exclusive Details Getty

Celebs at the upcoming "Golden Globe Awards" won't be getting their thirsts quenched by bottles of Fiji this year ... but it ain't "Fiji Water Girl's" fault.

The artesian water brand is not the official H2O sponsor at the 2020 Golden Globes -- that honor now goes to Icelandic Glacial -- but the reason, we're told, has nothing to do with Fiji's controversy and eventual fallout with its model, Kelleth Cuthbert (real name Kelly Steinbach).

Sources connected to the awards show tell TMZ ... the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had a 2-year deal with Fiji, but it ended last year. We're told it decided to go with Icelandic because it's considered more environmentally-conscious and will donate water to a cause picked by the HFPA ... not because of what went down with "Fiji Water Girl."

As you'll recall ... Kelleth went viral for photobombing almost every celeb at the 2019 show, by standing in the background smiling while holding a tray of Fiji bottles.

Some folks -- like Jamie Lee Curtis -- were unhappy with the blatant PR stunt and product placement, but the controversy got even worse when Kelleth sued Fiji ... claiming it continued to use her name and likeness for promotion without her permission.

Fiji countersued Kelleth, and as far as we know ... the case is still pending.

Our sources say bottles of Icelandic will be offered to Globes attendees on the red carpet and at every table at the venue just like the last 2 years with Fiji ... but it's unclear if the new H2O company will spark any viral moments.