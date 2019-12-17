Peloton Actress Monica Ruiz Lands Role on 'Bold and the Beautiful'

Exclusive

Getting a Peloton for Christmas in that controversial ad is the best thing that ever happened to the spot's long-suffering wife, who's turning the negative buzz into soap opera gold!

Sources familiar with the deal tell TMZ ... actress Monica Ruiz was recently offered a guest spot on a forthcoming installment of "The Bold & the Beautiful," which we're told she immediately accepted.

Our sources say Monica's getting paid a flat fee of $2,000 to star in the future episode, which we're told will air sometime in late January. Sounds like it's not gonna be too demanding because sources tell us everything for her shoot is being done in one day ... including rehearsals.

Monica's shooting on Tuesday, and although it's written as a one-off ... we're told if things go well and audiences love her, she could be brought back. There's always a way in soaps!

Snatching up viral stars is just kinda what 'B&B' does -- the Fiji Water girl also landed a guest role after her noteworthy appearance at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Anyway, it seems like the fallout from Peloton has been more positive for Monica than anything. You'll recall, she starred in another ad right afterward for Ryan Reynolds' gin company -- now she's got a shot at a full-blown series.

Monica should frame that saying about all publicity being good publicity. Her Peleton hubby probably disagrees, though.