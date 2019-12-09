Peloton 'Wife' Monica Ruiz Says She Feels Lucky, 'SNL' Joke was Funny
Peloton 'Wife' Monica Ruiz I Feel Really Lucky ... Everyone's Been Nice, Jokes are Hilare!!!
12/9/2019 8:19 AM PT
The "wife" in the derided Peloton ad is taking the mockery in stride, and unlike the "husband" in the spot ... she says everyone's been cool to her about it, and she considers all the hubbub to be a positive thing.
The actress, Monica Ruiz, was out walking her dog Sunday when she was asked about all the backlash to the commercial ... and she pretty much laughed it off like it's no big deal.
Monica says everyone's been really nice to her since the ad started getting roasted online -- along with being labeled sexist -- and contrary to popular belief ... she feels really lucky to have been part of it.
She also says she saw the jabs "Saturday Night Live" took at the ad over the weekend ... and she thought it was all hilarious.
It's interesting, because the actor who plays the Peloton hubby, Sean Hunter, seems to be having the opposite experience of Monica's. He said he doesn't find the situation -- or the 'SNL' jokes --- to be all that humorous, because he's getting flooded with hate mail while the world laughs.
Of course, Sean wasn't recruited to be in an ad for Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin to help make light of the controversy like Monica was ... so he kinda got the shaft there.
It doesn't seem to be sour grapes, though ... because Hunter told us he's proud of Monica for making the most of the situation. She's clearly leaning into all the buzz.
25 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.