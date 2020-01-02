'Ink Master' Star Oliver Peck's Blackface Pictures Emerge

"Ink Master" star Oliver Peck is learning the same lesson Justin Trudeau learned about blackface ... the pictures will emerge eventually, and it's never a good look.

Oliver apparently had the audacity to wear blackface on multiple occasions ... dressing up as black people over the years for different Halloween costumes. In a set of pics, you can see him applying the black makeup to his tattoo-covered body.

Peck's penchant for blackface was once proudly displayed on his MySpace account ... and now the images are circulating on social media once again -- and it's pissing off a lot of folks.

As you can see ... Oliver's wearing blackface and an afro for a superhero costume.

Yet another image shows Oliver in blackface, wearing a sports jersey, afro wig and headband while dribbling a basketball. He also wore blackface when he dressed up as a Playboy bunny.

It's unclear when the photos were taken.