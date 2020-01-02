Ricki Lake Overwhelmed with Support After Revealing Buzz-Cut Hairdo

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Ricki Lake's sporting a huge grin just one day after revealing her struggle with hair loss and depression ... and it's all thanks to a flood of support.

We got the "Hairspray" star and former talk show host Thursday at LAX to get her response to her revelation on New Year's Day, about struggling with hair loss for most of her adult life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

You'll recall Ricki posted a picture on Instagram and revealed the new buzz-cut hairdo. The story behind the new hairdo was both heart-wrenching and inspiring. As we reported ... Ricki said struggling through decades of hair loss was "debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing" and "lonely." It got so bad ... Ricki says she felt suicidal over it.