'Weeds' Creator Jenji Kohan's Son Died After Crashing Into Ski Sign

Exclusive

The son of the woman who created "Weeds" and "Orange Is the New Black" tragically died after crashing into a sign on the ski slopes ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Charlie Noxon was skiing down the intermediate run in Park City when he came upon a fork. We're told Noxon had two choices -- left or right. Our sources say Noxon was unable to successfully navigate the move and instead slammed into a direction sign.

We're told Noxon was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Our sources say there were no witnesses and no surveillance video. Our law enforcement sources say they based their findings on where the body was found. Noxon was skiing alone at the time of the accident. His family was ahead of him on the ski run.

As we reported, Charlie was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he died.

Charlie's mom, Jenji Kohan, and his father, journalist Christopher Noxon, tell TMZ ... "Our hearts are shattered. The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy."

TMZ broke the story ... Charlie -- who was a junior at Columbia where he was studying philosophy, economics and Chinese -- died on New Year's Eve in Park City, Utah. Services will be held Sunday at Temple Israel of Hollywood.