Luke Evans Shows Off Incredible Body on Miami Beach

And You Can Look Like This!!!

Luke Evans was hotter than the Miami sun Friday ... and people noticed.

The "Murder Mystery" star had something to celebrate with his buds as he emerged from the water in mythic form. As we reported, "Murder Mystery" was the most-watched show on Netflix in 2019.

The "Beauty and the Beast" actor was with rumored boyfriend Rafael Olarra. They frequently post pics of the 2 of them on Instagram.

Luke's invited his 2.5 million followers to join his fitness journey on Instagram ... where he posts workouts and other fitness tips.