Ravens' Mark Ingram Beat to the Punch In Race for 'Big Truss' Trademark

It's become the battle cry for the Baltimore Ravens -- "BIG TRUSS!!!" -- and someone has already filed for the trademark ... but it wasn't Mark Ingram!

Remember, it was the Ravens star running back who brought the phrase to prominence following a Nov. 17 victory over the Houston Texans.

During the post-game press conference, Ingram was introducing Lamar Jackson and called him the MVP frontrunner, challenging anyone who says otherwise to "come see me"

"I'm bout that! Big Truss!! Woo Woo! Lamar Jackson! In the Flesh!"

In fact, Ingram has already tapped an apparel company to sell "Big Truss" shirts and other merch ... it's on sale now!

But, the issue for Ingram ... someone else already went to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and filed to own the trademark -- a Nevada-based fan named Lance Roehl.

Roehl has also been selling "Big Truss" merch -- and tells TMZ Sports he hopes to work with Ingram and the Ravens in some sort of capacity.

He insists he isn't a squatter who's holding the phrase hostage -- however, if he gets his application approved he could (in theory) go after Ingram for selling "Big Truss" merch without permission.

As for his legal claim, it generally takes about 3 months for the USPTO to approve the trademark application and usually the first to apply with a substantive claim gets it.

As of this post, neither Ingram or the Ravens have filed an application of their own.

So, what does it mean??? Most likely, Roehl will get approval and either Ingram and the Ravens will probably cut a check to buy it outright or work out a licensing deal.

In the meantime, Ingram and the Ravens are gearing up for the AFC Divisional Round playoff game which goes down on January 11 ... so, they've got bigger fish to fry.