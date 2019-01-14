Mark Ingram Celebrates Saints' Win in Nothing But Towel at Postgame Dance Party

Mark Ingram Nothing But A Towel ... For Saints' Dance Party

No shirt, pants OR undies were required at the Saints' postgame locker room celebration Sunday ... 'cause Mark Ingram got down with his bad self in nothing but a towel!!!

It all went down just minutes after New Orleans finished off the Eagles, 20-14, in a playoff win at the Superdome ... when the Saints turned their locker room into a nightclub.

The smoke was blowing ... the lights were flashing ... and that's when the Saints star RB took center stage to show off his best dance moves -- almost completely naked!!!

The rest of the New Orleans squad got in on the fun (with clothes on) ... Teddy Bridgewater hit his signature "Choppa Style" dance move and a Saints staffer even got down in a Rascal scooter!

New Orleans is off to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2009 ... so the celebration seemed warranted.

As for what the locker room will look like next week if they beat the Rams to make the Super Bowl?? Stay tuned ...