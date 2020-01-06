Brad Pitt Strategically Left Kids Out of Golden Globes Speech

Exclusive TMZ.com

Brat Pitt thanked all the usual suspects after winning a Golden Globe -- except his children, which was an intentional and strategic move for their well-being.

If you missed it ... Pitt took home the Best Supporting Actor award Sunday night for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." He shouted out fellow nominees, director Quentin Tarantino, costar Leonardo DiCaprio and also his parents -- but he made no mention of his 6 kids.

It was a curious omission, but our sources closely connected to Brad say this is par for the course -- he never mentions them publicly and wants it to remain that way. We're told he feels this is the best way to maintain their privacy, because he knows simply acknowledging his children in a speech could attract unwanted attention.

Our sources say Brad has never used his kids as a publicity tool ... as those around him feel his ex, Angelina Jolie, has at times.

As for his relationship with their children ... we're told it's the same as it has been since he and Jolie reached a custody agreement in late 2018. He sees them regularly, even 18-year-old Maddox, though we're told that relationship is still a little strained.

BTW ... the last time Pitt gave an acceptance speech at the Golden Globes was way back in 1996, before he became a dad, when he also won for a supporting role in "12 Monkeys."