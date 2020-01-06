Buffalo Bills Go On $500k Jewelry Shopping Spree Before Playoff Game

Play video content Exclusive

The Buffalo Bills left Houston with an L, but the players didn't go empty-handed ... 'cause some of the team's biggest stars went on a huge jewelry shopping spree before the game!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... about 20 Bills players, including guys like Ed Oliver, Vincent Taylor, Cody Ford and Jordan Phillips, hit up celeb jeweler Iceman Nick for some awesome team bonding on Friday (the day before their game against the Texans).

We're told the players were so excited to go check out the store, they went over as soon as they checked into their team hotels.

Here's what they copped ...

Ford got an awesome 318 pendant on a 14kt half kilo Cuban chain, which is worth $75k.

Shaq Lawson got a buss down Audemars Piguet watch and Cuban chain and pendent, worth $65k.

Other goodies for the crew included a buss down Rolex for Oliver ($75k) and other players got a baguette diamond bracelet ($18k), and diamond solitaire earrings ($25k).

All in all, we're told the Bills players spent a whoppin' $500k combined.