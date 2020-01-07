Greg Norman Says 'Stupidity of Humanity' Partly to Blame for Australia Fires

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Golf legend Greg Norman says the "stupidity of humanity" is partly to blame for the deadly fires in his home country of Australia ... and he's demanding change before things get worse.

The 64-year-old Hall of Famer believes climate change is real and must be taken seriously -- and says officials from all over the world need to start implementing global policies "to prevent this from happening again."

"We see change. It's taking place," Norman said on "TMZ Live" ... "I see it on my ranch in Colorado where the seasons are getting later. It used to snow in the early part of September, now we don't get any snow until the middle of October."

"We're seeing this change take place and the stupidity of humanity ... Are we to blame to some degree? Yes. We ARE to blame to some degree. Are we to blame 100%? No, but whatever that degree is, let's fix the problem."

Getty

"Let's make sure our generations and the generations following us don't have to go through all this."

So far, the Australia fires have claimed 24 human lives, killed millions of animals and burned down more than 2,000 homes since the flames first broke out in July.

Several Australian NBA stars are opening up their wallets to help -- with players like Ben Simmons, Matthew Dellavedova, Joe Ingles, Dante Exum and more donating $750k to aid firefighting efforts.

Getty

"We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland," the players said in a joint statement.