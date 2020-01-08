'Arrow' Star Katie Cassidy Files for Divorce

Exclusive Getty Composite

Katie Cassidy won't be blaring her dad's hit, "I Think I Love You" around the house anytime soon -- she just filed for divorce.

According to court records, "Arrow" star filed docs Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court to divorce Matthew Rodgers after only 13 months of marriage.

The exes didn't have any kids together ... so, that'll make the split cleaner. Seeing as how they were together just over a year, community property shouldn't be a huge issue either.

Katie, daughter of late singer and actor David Cassidy, plays superhero Black Canary on the CW's hit show.

As we reported ... Katie and Matthew announced their engagement back on June 5, 2017 and then tied the knot in December 2018 in a picturesque beach ceremony in Sunset Key, FL.