Derrick Henry Hooks Up O-Line With New Rolexes ... After Playoff Win

Derrick Henry wanted to give a lil' "thank you" gift to his offensive line for making him look so damn good ... and nothing shows gratitude like a BRAND NEW ROLEX!!!

Of course, the Tennessee Titans just beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Wildcard game 20-13 ... and Henry went BEAST MODE in that game with 182 yards and a TD!

Obviously, Henry couldn't have done it without his lineman --- so the Titans RB showed up to practice with a Rolex for each of 'em ... and they went CRAZY!!!

"Appreciate you big dog!!!" Titans guard Jamil Douglas told Henry.

This is not the first time the 26-year old hooked his line up. Last January, he gifted 'em custom diamond chains after he ran for 238 yards against the Jaguars!