Derrick Henry Hooks Up O-Line With New Rolexes After Playoff Win
Derrick Henry Hooks Up O-Line With New Rolexes ... After Playoff Win
1/9/2020 4:28 PM PT
Derrick Henry wanted to give a lil' "thank you" gift to his offensive line for making him look so damn good ... and nothing shows gratitude like a BRAND NEW ROLEX!!!
Of course, the Tennessee Titans just beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Wildcard game 20-13 ... and Henry went BEAST MODE in that game with 182 yards and a TD!
Player of Wild Card Weekend...— NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 7, 2020 @NFLUK
The @Patriots slayer... @KingHenry_2 👑
He ran this @Titans 2 minute drive himself. Literally. pic.twitter.com/BHQgQX69ib
Obviously, Henry couldn't have done it without his lineman --- so the Titans RB showed up to practice with a Rolex for each of 'em ... and they went CRAZY!!!
"Appreciate you big dog!!!" Titans guard Jamil Douglas told Henry.
This is not the first time the 26-year old hooked his line up. Last January, he gifted 'em custom diamond chains after he ran for 238 yards against the Jaguars!
Henry & the O-line are gonna need to keep that same energy ... BIG TRUSS Baltimore Ravens are up next in Saturday's Divisional Round.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.