Celebs Came Dressed to Impress for the Critics' Choice Awards

The Critics' Choice Awards just got started, and the walk-in may or may not be worthy of some pro criticism ... some of the outfits were out there, and others were really safe.

Tons of celebs up for an award this year showed up flaunting their best style -- including Billy Porter, Olivia Wilde, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Adam Sandler, Mandy Moore, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Seth Meyers, Joaquin Phoenix, Christina Applegate, Joey King, Sandy Powell, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Ariel Winter, John Leguizamo and others.

A majority of the stars wore pretty bland get-ups as far as these fancy events go, with most opting for darker colors ... or just straight-up black. Meanwhile, a small handful of A-listers chose to spice it up, like Billy in this epic butterfly dress, Noah Jupe in the red pants, Seth and Sandy in the powder-blue suits, Zendaya in the pink two-piece or Laura in the orange gown.

They're catering to a crowd that judged the hell out of their movies and TV shows -- now they're barking up that tree with their bold or not-so-bold fashion statements.