Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back Together on his Birthday

They Just Can't Quit Each Other!!!

SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik apparently are fans of going back to what you know ... because they're back together again.

Gigi and Zayn hit up il Buco restaurant in New York City Saturday night. Gigi's sis, Bella, and Anwar's GF, Dua Lipa, tagged along.

They walked arm in arm as they celebrated Zayn's 27th birthday. Gigi presented Zayn with a big-ass bouquet as a token.

The two have a long history together. They first hooked up in 2015 but broke up in March 2018. It only took a month for them to get back together, but by January of last year, they were history again.

There were signs it still wasn't over last March when Zayn tweeted that he stilled loved Gigi.