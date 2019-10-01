Gigi Hadid Confronts Chanel Runway Crasher at Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid To Runway Crasher ... Time for You to GTFO!!!

10/1/2019 6:57 AM PT
YOU BETTER RUN AWAY
Gigi Hadid allowed a woman who jumped on the runway at Chanel's spring 2020 show to have her fun for a few seconds ... but then she stepped up and booted her ass out.

The woman -- who's been ID'd as a YouTube comedian known as Marie S’Infiltre -- awkwardly hopped up on the catwalk Tuesday morning at the Grand Palais as the models were taking their finale walk for Paris Fashion Week.

Dressed in a black and white tweed outfit and a black hat, the crasher tries to continue walking around the set when Gigi decides she's had enough ... and gets right in her face.

After what looks like a few choice words, Hadid puts a hand on S'Infiltre's shoulder and escorts her to the back exit ... with a little bit of force. Other models also gather around Gigi to block the crasher from getting back on the runway.

It's unclear if S'Infiltre had any motive -- or where actual security was -- but clearly, Gigi don't play!

