Cardi B Wears Purple Latex During Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is all about using protection ... because she stepped out in France wearing nothing but purple latex.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is overseas for Paris Fashion Week, and she's oozing sex appeal with her wild latex look ... showing off her flawless figure, and lots and lots of cleavage.

Cardi B is definitely feeling herself ... and her booty ... grabbing her ass with some purple nails, which totally complement her ensemble.

Even CB's shoes are made from the same material ... with purple latex boots running all the way up her thick thighs

Cardi looks pretty in purple, but it kinda makes ya wonder ... just how comfortable is a skin-tight latex dress and boots??? One thing's for sure, she can't be moving in silence.

Anyways ... we're guessing Offset is a big fan of the latex look.