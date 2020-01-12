Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Leave Same Restaurant, No Sign of Justin

Play video content TMZ.com

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber walk into a bar restaurant on the heels of SG dropping an album about getting over Justin ... and no one appears bothered. Or so they say ...

The two stars were both at Craig's Saturday night in West Hollywood, where Selena was having a little dinner celebration in honor of her newest record, "Rare," being released the day before. Funny enough, the wife of the guy she's singing about was there too.

Hailey was hanging out with her pal, Madison Beer, around the same time Selena was inside, and they left together about an hour after Bieber's ex made her getaway amid a crush of paps. Not too soon afterward, Hailey and co. exited as well and pulled away in an SUV.

FYI ... Justin was not in attendance, just Mrs. Bieber.

Backgrid

Obviously, there was chatter about Hailey conveniently being there just a day after Selena's big album drop ... some thought the move was intentional and an attempt to rain on her parade. Well, Madison actually responded to that herself ... saying it was complete BS.

She wrote on Instagram, "i just had dinner with my friend hailey of 10 years... and that's it? how is that a crime? i love selena.. always have ... and i would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? this is just mean and unnecessary and nothin happened."

She went on to call it a mere coincidence, and nothing more. Selena agreed, responding to that by saying, "This wasn't intentional whatsoever. I'm so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this ... There is no issue." Looks like people were coming for MB.