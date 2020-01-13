Washington Nationals Prospect Fausto Segura Dead At 23 After Motorcycle Crash

Breaking News

Tragic news in the Washington Nationals organization ... one of their up-and-coming pitching prospects died Sunday reportedly after a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic.

Fausto Segura -- a 6-foot-3 right hander who signed with the Nats back in 2017 -- was allegedly driving his motorcycle when he was struck by a van, ESPN Deportes said.

Segura was reportedly visiting his hometown of Barahona at the time of the accident. He was 23 years old.

"The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura," the team said in a statement Monday. "He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization."

Segura pitched in the Nationals' farm system the past three seasons ... and showed some upside, according to assistant general manager of international operations Johnny DiPuglia.

"He was starting to take off," DiPuglia said of Segura. "We were excited about him. But the thing we were most excited about him was how his maturation had improved."

"So that’s the sad thing. The kid was starting to figure some things out, and then this happens."