Pornhub Sued by Deaf Man Over Lack of Closed Captioning in Videos

Pornhub has shut one man out of enjoying his favorite naked vids to their full potential -- and violating federal law in the process -- so he's filed a class-action lawsuit.

Yaroslav Suris is suing the popular porn site claiming it's denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to its videos that others can easily enjoy. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Suris says a lack of closed captioning violates their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In docs, Suris says the deaf and hearing impaired can't understand the audio portion of videos on the websites. Some of the titles Suris says he watched but was completely lost on dialogue -- "Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew," "Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk" and "Daddy 4K -- Allison comes to Talk About Money to Her Boys' Naughty Father."

What's more ... Suris says he and those in similar situations would shell out dough for Pornhub's premium subscription but calls it pointless without closed captioning. #Priorities

He's suing to get Pornhub to be inclusive and add closed captioning ... plus damages. We've reached out to Pornhub for comment, so far, no word back.