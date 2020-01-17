Rebel Wilson Reveals Slim New Look with Her Trainers

Rebel Wilson's gonna make it hard for "Pitch Perfect 4" (y'know it's gonna happen) producers to cast her as Fat Amy again, because she's shedding some serious weight.

The "Cats" star -- sorry, we had to mention that -- has been focused on her health and weight-loss for awhile now, and these new images of her putting in work at the gym ... show the progress is real in 2020.

Rebel's been sharing her progress for the last 10 months, and even credits the filming of "Cats" for aiding her weight loss. So, there IS a silver lining to that disaster.

On January 2 she put herself all the way out there, saying ... "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called “The Year of Health.” Rebel vowed to get exercise and avoid sugar and junk food and added, "Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?"

Looks like Wilson's sticking to her plan so far, and her “transformation trainer,” Jono Castano, says she's been doing it 7 days a week.