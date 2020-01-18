Space Force Reveals First Uniform and They Might Need a Redesign

Well, President Trump's new baby just crapped all over itself -- because the U.S. Space Force's first uniform is a big hit ... with our enemies -- in spaaaaace!!!

Space Force gave the world a sneak peek at some of its gear Friday night ... showing off a glimpse of a camouflage jacket. It's got "U.S. SPACE FORCE" on the chest ... and a "SPACE COMMAND" badge on the arm, right under the U.S. Flag. Awesome.

Except ... IT'S CAMO!!! The standard green, brown and black shades of camo are the LEAST camouflaged colors on a space ship or in space. Right?

That much was obvious to everyone on Twitter after Space Force posted the image. As some users pointed out ... Space Force appears to be battle-ready, as long as we're taking down the Ewoks on the forest planet of Endor from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

Space Force, which officially launched about a month ago, has only one member so far -- Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, the Space Force Commander. Based on this first uniform, we should look into recruiting a fashion designer too.

Getty

As the Internet was quick to point out after the Space Force post ... perhaps something in black would be better for flying under the radar in space. Or maybe gray to blend in with space ships. Then again ... we don't even know what those will look like.