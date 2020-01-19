Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Have Loving Reunion at SAG Awards

Breaking News Getty

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are giving the people what they want ... finally!!!

The famous exes not only came face-to-face Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild awards -- but they had a warm and loving embrace in front of all the cameras. Can we get an AMEN?!

Although both have been vocal about their friendship in recent years, we haven't seen this kind of PDA since they were married.

They picked the perfect night for their reunion, since they were both big winners. Jen picked up the Best Actress in a Drama Series award, just moments after Brad took home the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award.

Not that we need to add more "awww" to this moment, but just watch Brad watching Jen accept her award. JUST WATCH HIM! Oy, that smile.