Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Aren't Romantic, Just Friendly

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston being in the same room will get anyone talking about a possible reunion, but their most recent run-in will leave Brennifer shippers disappointed.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... Brad and Jen didn't get the chance to chat much during Sunday night's Golden Globes show and the goings-on afterward. We're told they did exchange greetings and pleasantries at the after-party they both attended, but that's about it.

Fact is, the two Hollywood heavyweights have a lot of mutual friends in the biz -- and they do cross paths from time-to-time because of that, especially during big parties like this.

That said, we're told they do NOT hang out outside of these rare settings ... and there's simply nothing romantic going on between them ... despite Jen's fixed gaze during Brad's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor. It's been made clear ... Brad's single.

Long story short, what's past is past ... and, at least for now, there's no sign of these two coming together again. And, as Brad humorously pointed out, it looks like they went out of their way not to stand next to each other to avoid an unnecessary rumor mill.