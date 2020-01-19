Kevin Hart Feels No Type of Way After Oscars Goes Hostless Yet Again
Kevin Hart No Oscars Host Again ... NBD If You Ask Me!!!
1/19/2020 1:08 PM PT
Kevin Hart kicked off what seems to be a new tradition for the Oscars -- the show will go on without a host yet again this year ... but the guy isn't feeling salty about it one bit.
The actor was leaving Bootsy Bellows early Sunday morning in West Hollywood, where we asked how he felt about the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opting to go without a main tour guide through the ceremony ... which they did last year as well.
That move, of course, was on the heels of Kevin stepping down as the once-announced host after an immense amount of pressure when old homophobic tweets of his surfaced.
Fast-forward to today, and the guy tells us it's all love between him and the Academy. KH tells us he loves the Oscars, and there's no feeling about them pivoting away from tapping a single host after the catastrophe they went through with him.
He takes it further, calling it a "good thing" on both sides. That seemed to be the takeaway from 2019, where multiple presenters graced the stage. By all accounts, it worked.
9 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.