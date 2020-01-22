Rich Eisen Rips HOF Voter Who Snubbed Derek Jeter, 'You Have a Screw Loose!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"Whoever does not think Derek Jeter is Hall of Fame worthy -- you gotta check yourself because you have a screw loose!"

That's Rich Eisen PERFECTLY explaining the issues he's got with the one HOF voter who snubbed Derek Jeter ... leaving the Yankees legend one vote shy of being a unanimous pick.

"Who the hell is the ONE guy?!" Eisen said ... "I need that guy or lady to present themselves."

Hey, Eisen's not the only person who feels this way -- a LOT of baseball folks believe the anti-Jeter voter is just being a jerkwad for no reason.

After all, Jeter's resume is pretty outstanding ... 14-time All-Star, 5 World Series rings, World Series MVP, 5 Gold Gloves, 5 Silver Sluggers and he's 6th all-time in career hits in MLB history.

Jeter was looking to become the second unanimous HOF entry in history. The only person to get 100% of the vote is Derek's longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera, who did it last year.

SO, WHO ARE YOU, ANGRY HOF VOTER?! SHOW YOURSELF!!!