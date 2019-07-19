Andruw Jones Warns HOF Voters, Derek Jeter Better Be Unanimous Pick!

Play video content Exclusive

Hall of Fame voters ... listen up, Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones says Derek Jeter better be a unanimous selection next year -- OR HE'S GOING TO BE PISSED!!!

"If Jeter don't get 100 percent," Jones tells TMZ Sports ... "we got a problem then."

Of course, there's only been one player EVER to receive that honor -- Yanks legend Mariano Rivera just earned the first unanimous vote in baseball history earlier this year.

Count Jones in as one of the people who think Jeter -- a 14-time All-Star, 5-time World Series Champ and a 5-time Silver Slugger winner -- should be next.

As for Andruw's own HoF candidacy, he didn't issue any warnings to the Cooperstown committee there ... telling us, "We'll see what happens with that."

By the way, we also asked Andruw about Aaron Boone's epic tirade against an ump earlier this week ... and Jones wasn't a fan.

"Baseball's getting too crazy now!!"