Andruw Jones Hits Monster Home Run Off Action Bronson In Slow-Pitch Game

Former Braves superstar Andruw Jones took Action Bronson YARD in a slow-pitch softball game Thursday night ... crushing a ball so far, it flew over the actual MLB fence!!!

The tape-measure bomb all went down at CC Sabathia's second Celebrity Softball Game at Yankee Stadium ... where Jones showed no mercy on the "Baby Blue" rapper.

Bronson lobbed a softball over the plate ... and instead of lightly hitting a pop fly over the game's miniature fences set up just outside of the infield, Andruw decided to take it a step further.

Dude WALLOPED the pitch so hard ... it traveled somewhere in the area of 400 FEET into the third row of the left centerfield bleachers!!!

Of course, hitting dingers ain't anything new for Jones ... the 5-time All-Star crushed 434 homers in his legendary 17-year career. But still, this was a slow-pitch softball!!!

By the way, CC's game is turning into an amazing annual event -- huge stars like Fat Joe, Aaron Judge, Tracy McGrady, Tiki Barber and Gary Sheffield all showed up for a great cause.

Good times!!!