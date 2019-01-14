Adam Sandler, Jamie Foxx Come Through Strong At Charity Softball Game for CA Victims

Some of biggest stars in the world -- from Adam Sandler to Jamie Foxx to Baker Mayfield -- came out to Malibu to play in a celeb softball game Sunday to raise a ton of money for a great cause.

It was all for the California Strong charity ... created by MLB stars Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun, Mike Moustakas and NFL star Jared Goff to help out people affected by the CA wildfires and the shooting at the Borderline Bar.

They called every star they knew ... and the stars came out in force to Pepperdine University to help.

Rainn Wilson, Mira Sorvino, Dennis Rodman, Brad Paisley, Charlie Sheen, Robin Thicke, Rob Riggle, Matt Leinart, Reggie Miller, Justin Turner and more turned up and balled out.

We're told the event raised a TON of money -- and helped the California Strong organization (in association with the Southeast Ventura County YMCA) cross a lifetime total of $1 MILLION in fundraising.

During the game, several checks were handed out to families affected by the fires -- and also to the Borderline Bar to help rebuild.

The crowd gave a huge ovation to the first responders.

Props to everyone involved