Gigi, Bella Hadid, Paris Jackson Walk Jean-Paul Gaultier's Final Runway Show
1/23/2020 7:29 AM PT
Gigi and Bella Hadid -- along with Paris Jackson making her runway debut -- took part in a farewell runway show at Paris Fashion Week ... and it was a doozy.
The sisters and Paris glammed up Wednesday for the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Show at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet. The show was an extremely significant one for the iconic French designer -- his last one ever after a storied 50 years in the biz.
Jean-Paul -- who famously created Madonna's famed cone bra and corset for her 1990 Blond Ambition Tour -- drew tons of famous models from past and present at his final show.
From the younger generation ... Gigi sported a sailor motif that included a revealing striped top, while Bella just went with a see-through dress. Paris dialed it back quite a bit, rocking a chic-hippie look. Solid runway debut, for sure.
Dita Von Teese, Coco Rocha, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls and Boy George, who performed, were all on hand to say au revoir to Gaultier.
