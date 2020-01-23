Gigi, Bella Hadid, Paris Jackson Walk Jean-Paul Gaultier's Final Runway Show

Gigi and Bella Hadid -- along with Paris Jackson making her runway debut -- took part in a farewell runway show at Paris Fashion Week ... and it was a doozy.

The sisters and Paris glammed up Wednesday for the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Show at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet. The show was an extremely significant one for the iconic French designer -- his last one ever after a storied 50 years in the biz.

Jean-Paul -- who famously created Madonna's famed cone bra and corset for her 1990 Blond Ambition Tour -- drew tons of famous models from past and present at his final show.

From the younger generation ... Gigi sported a sailor motif that included a revealing striped top, while Bella just went with a see-through dress. Paris dialed it back quite a bit, rocking a chic-hippie look. Solid runway debut, for sure.

Getty