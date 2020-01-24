Lance Armstrong Offering Mallorca Bike Trip For $30,000 A Pop

Wanna Go On a Bike Trip With Me??

Lance Armstrong is going on a trip to Spain ... and he's lookin' for some friends to go with him -- as long as they got an extra $30k lying around.

Here's the deal ... the disgraced cycling superstar is putting on a trip called "The Move Mallorca 2020" ... where he and 12 lucky (and rich) guests will ride through the island together for almost a week.

So, what does the hefty price tag come with??? According to the tour company's website, "accommodations, meals, bikes and more” for the 6 day/5 night trip.

Despite the bad taste Armstrong might leave in cycling enthusiasts' mouths, we're told the company has has “been inundated” with inquiries since it was announced on January 20.

By the way, Lance's ex-teammate (and fellow drug cheater) George Hincapie will also be part of the ride.