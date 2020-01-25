Boosie Badazz Says White Battle Rapper Deserves Punch For Using N-Word

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Boosie Badazz here with a PSA for all the white rappers thinking about dropping an n-bomb in their next rap ... prepare to get a knuckle sandwich, unless you use it in one specific way.

We got Boosie at LAX and asked him about the white rapper who went viral for saying "n***a" in a battle rap and getting punched in the face.

In case you missed it ... William Wolf's black opponent cold-cocked him after he used the term in front of a room fool of black folks.

Boosie says the dude had it coming because battle raps are NOT the forum for white guys to be saying such things.

The way Boosie sees it ... anything in a rap battle can and will be taken as an insult, it's just the nature of the beast.

Boosie's totally cool with his close white friends calling him their "n***a" ... but ya gotta read the room and know your audience.