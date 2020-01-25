Celebs Going to Super Bowl Include Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Beyonce

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

The crowd at Super Bowl 54 might look like a Grammy Awards after-party, because it's going to include some of the biggest names in music ... TMZ has learned.

Our SB sources tell us ... stars like Cardi B, Lady Gaga and DJ Khaled are expected to be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami next Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

That's not all, though ... we're told Beyonce's likely to be there -- makes sense with Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL -- and it's quite possible Sir Paul McCartney will be in attendance as well.

Both have headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the past ... so they'll surely be interested to see how this year's performers -- Jennifer Lopez and Shakira -- fare during their set.

Play video content TMZ.com

Speaking of J Lo, our sources say her fiance, A-Rod, will also be at the game. He was in tow when she was shooting a Super Bowl commercial earlier this month, too.

Famous pro gamer Ninja is also going to be there.