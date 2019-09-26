Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Co-Headlining Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's hips won't be lying in Miami come February ... the superstars are co-headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The singers made a cryptic announcement Thursday on social media ... posting images of each other in very similar outfits -- but without revealing their faces. They captioned their posts, "Get ready" and "This is happening."

Pepsi then posted the big reveal image showing both women's faces. BTW ... makes sense the NFL would draft co-headliners for the Miami event, because deuces are wild -- the Super Bowl date is 02/02/20.

There's been a buzz in recent weeks about J Lo scoring the gig. In fact, she openly said, "It's something that we've talked about for many years, and, y'know, it would be nice. I can't say I wouldn't love it."