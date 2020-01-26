Famous NFL Fans Having A Field Day!
1/26/2020 12:01 AM PT
These celebrity football fans are kickin' grass and taking names!
As the NFL season is rushing into the final week before Super Bowl LIV, stars are showing off their support on the sidelines. The National Football Conference and American Football Conference face off for the Pro Bowl today, but throughout the season famous fanatics like Taylor Hill, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kevin Hart have been facing off with the camera to snap the perfect pics!
Get your head in the game and blitz your way through this green gallery of famous NFL fans having a field day!
Fourth down and major goals!
