Super Bowl 54 Strippers Flock To Miami In Droves ... Not Just Women!!!

The Super Bowl isn't just a huge weekend for football, it's a massive weekend for strippers who come from all over the world to get in on that Super Bowl cash!!

But it's not just female strippers who hit the jackpot ... male strippers can clean up too.

We've learned that several male reviews have been holding auditions to make sure they're only trotting out the best of the best for customers looking to spend.

In fact, we got one of the auctions from LaBare, where a bunch of ripped ass dudes stripped off to their g-strings and twerked their asses off in hopes of getting a coveted spot on the stage this week.

"We're getting tons of men who want to join the cast for Super Bowl weekend from all over the world," LaBare's marketing manager, Jessica Jones, tella us, "Texas is the most popular."