Tinashe Was Drunk for 6 Months After Finding Out Ben Simmons Was Dating Kendall Jenner
Tinashe I Was Drunk for 6 Months ... After Finding Out Ben Was Dating Kendall
1/26/2020 7:35 AM PT
TMZ.com
Tinashe opened up in a big way Saturday afternoon, saying she was so torn up when she found out her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons was dating Kendall Jenner ... she hit the bottle and didn't stop.
Tinashe made the revelation at Roc Nation's pre-Grammy brunch, calling the day she found out her BF of 2 years was dating Kendall Jenner "the worst day of my life."
You may recall, Tinashe told us back in 2018 Ben texted her while he was at a club with Kendall, after they bumped into her in L.A.
She says she was wasted for a solid 6 months after that, but she says she's now fully recovered.
As for Kendall and Ben, they broke up in 2018 but spent New Year's Eve together. She's also been seen at his basketball games, so it seems they're back together.
29 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.