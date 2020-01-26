Tinashe Was Drunk for 6 Months After Finding Out Ben Simmons Was Dating Kendall Jenner

TMZ.com

Tinashe opened up in a big way Saturday afternoon, saying she was so torn up when she found out her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons was dating Kendall Jenner ... she hit the bottle and didn't stop.

Tinashe made the revelation at Roc Nation's pre-Grammy brunch, calling the day she found out her BF of 2 years was dating Kendall Jenner "the worst day of my life."

You may recall, Tinashe told us back in 2018 Ben texted her while he was at a club with Kendall, after they bumped into her in L.A.

She says she was wasted for a solid 6 months after that, but she says she's now fully recovered.