Kobe Bryant Honored By NBA Stars With Sneaker Tributes, 'Mamba 4 Life'

Several NBA stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Monday by customizing their sneakers with messages about the Black Mamba ... and it's heartbreaking.

Sacramento Kings star Buddy Hield wore Nike Kobe 4s against the Timberwolves -- and used a black pen to write various messages about his friend.

"R.I.P. Kobe," Hield wrote ... "Mamba 4 Life. #24."

Miami Heat player Goran Dragic marked up his Adidas kicks with "#Mamba" and "#Mambacita" -- a tribute to Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, who also died in Sunday's helicopter crash.

Cleveland Cavs player Dante Exum wore UNDFTD X KOBE 4 Protro kicks with the words, "RIP Mamba."

San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan wore a special custom pair of UNDFTD X KOBE sneaks with the words, "RIP Bean. Love you Big Bro."

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo wore the purple colorway version of the KOBE Protros with a special message for Kobe too.