NHL's Ed Belfour Arrested For Trying To Fight Hotel Worker, Grinning Mug Shot

NHL legend Ed Belfour -- who won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999 -- was arrested after allegedly trying to fight a hotel bar manager Tuesday morning.

54-year-old Belfour -- one of the best goalies of all time -- was at the Kentucky Grand Hotel when someone alerted cops about a drunk and disorderly person.

According to the arrest citation, obtained by the Bowling Green Daily News, Belfour allegedly tried fighting the manager of the hotel's bar, smashed a glass window and pulled a curtain rod off the wall.

When cops arrived at the scene, Belfour was lying on the floor holding the curtain rod ... and had slurred speech, blood-shot eyes, and trouble keeping his balance ... according to the citation.

Belfour was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and public intoxication ... and booked at Warren County Regional Jail, where he posed -- smiling from ear to ear -- for his mug shot.

Eddie The Eagle is a hockey legend who played 18 seasons in the NHL with teams like the Stars, Blackhawks and Maple Leafs. He has the 4th-most wins in the league's history for a goalie.