Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley Flaunt Beach Bods On Caribbean Vacation

Not making the Super Bowl ain't all that bad ... 'cause some of the NFL's biggest stars like Baker Mayfield, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley are teaming up to party in paradise!!

It's become an annual tradition for this group of guys and their lovely WAGs to head out for an off-season getaway ... and this year, they've touched down in Antigua & Barbuda.

Bake, Sterling and Saquon were spotted sans shirts with fellow NFLers Aaron Colvin and Alec Ogletree ... and it's a sight that belongs in the Louvre.

But enough about the dudes ... the big takeaway here is the unbelievably attractive Chanel Iman (who *just* had a baby with Sterling last month), Saquon's BM Anna Congdon and Odell Beckham's GF Lauren Wood -- who had their own lil' yacht party!!

Remember ... OBJ, his NY Giants teammates, and Trey Songz had that epic boat pic -- wearing Timbs and all -- 6 days before a big playoff game back in 2017.

We like this new boat pic better.