Comedy Shows Nixed After Comic Who Celebrated Kobe's Death Threatened

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

The comedian who openly celebrated Kobe Bryant's death is triggering a wave of threats aimed at the comedy club where he was supposed to perform ... forcing cancellations.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Ari Shaffir was scheduled to do stand-up at the New York Comedy Club Tuesday night at 9:15 PM, but the club was forced to call cops after getting multiple phoned-in threats.

Play video content

Our sources say someone called threatening to shoot up the place because a comedian scheduled to perform there made a vile joke about Kobe. We're told the caller didn't mention Shaffir by name, but it's no secret -- he DID stir anger just hours after Kobe's death.

Our law enforcement sources say the shows were canceled by the club due to numerous threatening calls.

The day Kobe died, Shaffir tweeted a selfie video, saying, "Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today. He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day!"

Yeah, pretty vile.

Shaffir posted another video later and doubled down, saying Kobe's death was a "good story" because "the guy got away with rape." Shaffir deleted it, but the damage was done.

We're told the club filed a complaint with the NYPD for aggravated harassment 25 minutes before Shaffir's set time. No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.

Shaffir, who swiftly got dropped by his talent agency after the Instagram video, later took to Instagram to explain his video in epic failure.