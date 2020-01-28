Shaquille O'Neal 'Not Doing Well' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Play video content Breaking News The Big Podcast

"I’m not doing well. I’m sick."

That's Shaquille O'Neal admitting he's really struggling after the death of his "brother" Kobe Bryant -- saying he hasn't eaten or slept since finding out the horrible news.

"It just hurts," Shaq said on his "The Big Podcast with Shaq" show ... noting that he was already in bad shape because his sister, Ayesha, also passed away recently.

"I’m just getting over the death of my sister. You guys told me the other day when I came in, I looked like I needed some rest. And I haven’t been sleeping after Ayesha’s death."

Shaq opened up and talked all about his relationship with Kobe -- the good times and the bad times -- saying despite the way it looked in public, it was all love behind-the-scenes.

"All the stuff that is documented between us .. this is what brothers do."

"I love Kobe Bryant. I'm the first to say ... I've got 4 rings ... I couldn't have gotten 3 without him."

Shaq says he's glad the two became closer in recent years -- but wishes they would have communicated more because he really loved and respected KB.

After the crash, Shaq says he reached out to Vanessa Bryant and offered his condolences. He's heartbroken over the death of their daughter, Gianna.

"[Vanessa] lost her beautiful GiGi who was born on the same day as my 13-year-old daughter and that's what really hurts."

As for how he wants people to remember Shaq and Kobe ... O'Neal explained it this way...

"We still are the best duo ever created, that's never gonna change, but I wish we were 60 or 70 in the old folks home talking about it."