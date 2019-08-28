Shaq Rips Kobe's Lazy Comment, You'd Have 12 Rings If You Would've Passed

You'd Have 12 Rings If You Passed The Ball!!!

It's like it's 2008 all over again ... 'cause Shaq and Kobe are going at each other's necks ... with O'Neal firing back at Bryant's "lazy ass" comments, saying if Mamba wasn't a ball hog, he'd have more titles!!

"U woulda had twelve [rings] if u passed the ball more especially in the finals against the pistons #facts," Shaq says.

He added, "You don't get statues by not working hard."

Of course, Kobe went in on The Big Aristotle's effort in an interview earlier this month with Patrick Bet-David at the 10th Annual PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas, saying if Shaq had Bryant's work ethic, "I woulda had f*cking 12 rings!"

"He'd be the greatest of all time," Bryant said ... "He'd be the first to tell you that!"

During the interview, Kobe doubled and tripled down on his comments -- insisting he wasn't saying anything publicly that he hasn't already said to Shaq privately.

But, the Black Mamba kinda backtracked on his words on Wednesday ... saying, "Don’t get it confused. He was still the #MDE" (AKA Most Dominant Ever).

So, water under the bridge ... or are we getting another Shaq vs. Kobe diss track!?