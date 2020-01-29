Selena Gomez Beaming in Gold On Set Following Bieber 'Abuse' Claims

X17

Selena Gomez is out to prove all that glitters is gold ... because she looks relaxed and radiant on the set of a new music video.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer was all smiles Monday afternoon as she walked up to the shoot in downtown L.A. ... rocking a disco queen look in a golden, backless dress and knee-high boots.

We're told she was likely shooting a vid for something off her new album, "Rare" ... possibly the title track.

As we've reported, Selena's third studio album features songs about relationships and breakups -- including hers with Justin Bieber -- but has an overarching theme of mental health.

Gomez recently revealed in an interview she experienced emotional abuse with Bieber, but says she's dealt with it and adds ... "I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt, and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible."