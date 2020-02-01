Pamela Anderson & New 'Husband' Split 12 Days After Secret Wedding

Breaking News TMZ/Getty

Pamela Anderson giveth her hand in marriage, and Pamela Anderson taketh away -- she and her new movie producer husband are already calling it quits ... less than 2 weeks later.

The actress told THR Sunday that she and Jon Peters were uncoupling 12 days after a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, where they said "I do" in front of their kids and loved ones. Apparently, however, Pammy and Jon never filed legal docs to become mister and missus.

She says, "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union." Pam continues, "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process."

She finishes by saying, "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

At the time of their marriage announcement, Jon said he'd only wanted Pamela after all these years ... saying she made him "wild" in a good way. As for Pam, she said Jon was one of the OG "bad boys" of Hollywood, and that no one compared. She also said she loved him.

The couple has history BTW ... they dated over 30 years ago.