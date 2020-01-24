Pamela Anderson, New Hubby Producer Jon Peters First Pic Together

Pamela Anderson's new husband's got style ... which probably explains her huge Colgate grin.

Pamela formally introduced her Hollywood mogul hubby Jon Peters to her fans around the world with this shot she posted Friday -- black and white, so it's classy. It's unclear when and where the picture was taken. It might be in Wetzlar, Germany (perhaps a honeymoon?) because that's the location on the pic, but of course, that can be manipulated.

Wherever they are they look happy and comfy. She's in a white knitted sweater and he's in a puffy black vest looking hella-stylish with his aviators.

Getty

As we reported ... Pamela and the "A Star Is Born" producer tied the knot Monday in Malibu. It was a surprise wedding, for sure ... but something Jon's been dreaming about forever.

He said, "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way."

As we told you ... they dated more than three decades ago, but reconnected after she broke things off last year with French soccer star Adil Rami.