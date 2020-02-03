Ryan Tannehill Says Derrick Henry Should Be NFL's Highest-Paid RB

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Every teammate needs a guy like Ryan Tannehill ... 'cause here's the Tennessee Titans QB hyping up his star running back Derrick Henry ... while calling for him to get a HUGE payday.

It all went down outside the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party down in Miami ... when we asked RT why he wasn't posing for pics with his buddy -- and he had a PERFECT explanation

"You see how much drip he has on? I can't stand next to him," a diamondless Tannehill tells us.

That's when we got into some football talk with the QB and asked him what kinda payday Henry should get in free agency ... and they better get the Brinks trucks ready.

"Drip, drip ... pay the man!" Tannehill says when we ask if Henry should be the highest-paid running back in the league.

FYI -- the current highest-paid running back is Zeke Elliott ... who's currently got a 6-year, $90 million deal.