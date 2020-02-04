Lindsay Lohan Shouts Out High School Production of 'Freaky Friday'

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

This is kinda cool ... Lindsay Lohan is sending good vibes to a group of high school students acting out one of her biggest movies, and she has a special message for the kids!!!

Here's the deal ... the theater club at Southampton High School on Long Island is performing a theatrical version of Lindsay's version of "Freaky Friday," which she starred in back in 2003 alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lindsay's dad, Michael, lives on Long Island ... saw a flyer for the production, and sent a pic of it to Linds, who's in Dubai. She's clearly tickled, and recorded this sweet video to inspire the cast before opening night.

Quick refresher on the plot ... a mom and her daughter switch bodies after opening a mysterious and magical fortune cookie.

Lindsay's definitely stoked to see the film come back to life in a high school theater, and we're guessing the kids will gonna love this special shout-out from her.